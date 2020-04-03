COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced three additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 34.
The three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one of Greenville County.
“If we all take seriously our individual obligations to help prevent spread of the disease, we have the potential to save lives,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC medical consultant. “Our sympathies are with the friends and family of these three individuals, and with all the loved ones who’ve lost someone to this disease.”
DHEC also is reporting 147 additional cases of COVID-19. As of today, the total number statewide is 1,700 cases in all 46 counties.
In new zip code reporting, Laurens County is reporting two cases in 29325, two cases in 29645, one case in 29360 and one case in 29370
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Anderson County: 5 cases
- Beaufort County: 2 cases
- Berkeley County: 9 cases
- Charleston County: 16 cases
- Chester County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 3 cases
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Edgefield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 3 cases
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 20 cases
- Greenwood County: 1 case
- Horry County: 1 case
- Jasper County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 7 cases
- Lee County: 5 cases
- Lancaster County: 5 cases
- Laurens County: 2 cases
- Lexington County: 8 cases
- Newberry County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 24 cases
- Spartanburg County: 10 cases
- Sumter County: 9 cases
- Union County: 1 case
- York County: 7 cases
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
