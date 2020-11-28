COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,797/0 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 0/0
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 201,354/13,557
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,043/303
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,674,247
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 160
There may be limited testing over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Make sure that you read all the additional information for the site listing carefully and, when possible, call ahead to the testing site to confirm hours before you visit.
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 13,915 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 12.9% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
