Today's cases and deaths for February 18, 2022 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,195/741
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 11/3

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 1,135,107/314,530
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 14,084/2,449
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 15,411,408

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 16,890 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 9.2% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

