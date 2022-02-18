Today's cases and deaths for February 18, 2022 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,195/741
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 11/3
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 1,135,107/314,530
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 14,084/2,449
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 15,411,408
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 16,890 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 9.2% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.