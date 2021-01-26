Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for January 26, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,993/22  
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 24/2  

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 381,812/41,855
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,944/634
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,730,018

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 9,181 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 21.7% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

