COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, December 29, announced the following COVID-19 updates for December 24-29.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 10,694/4,664
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 58/5
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 763,703/196,492
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,633/1,977
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 13,147,519
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 114,051 individual test results reported statewide over 5-day period (not including antibody tests)
- 13.5% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
