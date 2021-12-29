Covid 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, December 29, announced the following COVID-19 updates for December 24-29. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 10,694/4,664
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 58/5

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 763,703/196,492
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,633/1,977
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 13,147,519

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 114,051 individual test results reported statewide over 5-day period (not including antibody tests)
  • 13.5% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources