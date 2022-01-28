COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, January 28, announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 8,523/2,369
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 70/15
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 1,067,614/287,502
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,156/2,110
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: N/A
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- Individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests) - N/A
- Percent positive - N/A
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.