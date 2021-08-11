COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, August 11, announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,680/880
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 14/1
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 529,198/119,310
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,823/1,184
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 8,771,910
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 17,906 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 13.8% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
