Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for February 6, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,925/216  
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 52/11  

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 410,639/52,342
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,816/795
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,203,382

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 33,760 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 7.8% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources