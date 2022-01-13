Covid 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, January 13, announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 10,412/4,352
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 14/18

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 891,412/241,413
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,847/2,033
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 13,892,113

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 66,680 individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 26.9% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

