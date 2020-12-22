Covid 19 testing

Columbia, SC - DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

As a reminder, DHEC will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Data that would be reported December 25 and January 1 will be available online the following day.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 257,340/20,715
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,602/374
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,370,118

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 321

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 11,356 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 18.1% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources