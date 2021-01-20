Covid 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, January 20, announced the following COVID-19 updates. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 3,567/93
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 56/13 

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 362,451/37,392
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,729/599
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,458,244

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 14,331 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 24.9% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends.

