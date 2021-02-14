Covid 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, February 14, announced the following COVID-19 updates. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,735/261
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 76/11

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 426,580/60,713
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,149/849
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,504,311

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 38,842 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 11.4% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources