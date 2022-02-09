Covid 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, February 9, announced the following COVID-19 updates. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,713/1,392
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 17/15

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 1,121,019/306,850
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,695/2,323
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 15,224,411

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 10,093 individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 30.4% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

