COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, November 29, announced the following COVID-19 updates for November 25-29. 

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,074/779
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 48/11

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 734,555/183,278
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,292/1,917
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,459,007

  • 71,483 individual test results reported statewide over the weekend (not including antibody tests)
  • 4.0% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.

