COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, December 20, announced the following COVID-19 updates for December 18-20. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,586/1,145
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 31/6

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 749,656/190,479
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,532/1,966
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,942,184

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 63,050 individual test results reported statewide over the weekend (not including antibody tests)
  • 5.9% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

