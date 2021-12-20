COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, December 20, announced the following COVID-19 updates for December 18-20.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,586/1,145
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 31/6
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 749,656/190,479
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,532/1,966
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,942,184
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 63,050 individual test results reported statewide over the weekend (not including antibody tests)
- 5.9% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.