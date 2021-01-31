Today's cases and deaths for July 31, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,649/108
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 23/6
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 396,712/46,674
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,355/687
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,961,393
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 12,368 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 21.4% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
