COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, October 28, announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 433/296
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 50/16
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 717,983/177,755
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 11,819/1,851
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 11,711,348
- Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 15,067 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 4.5% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
