Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for May 19, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 181/130
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 10/3

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 489,443/100,045
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,510/1,157
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,721,610

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 7,148 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 4.5% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources