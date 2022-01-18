South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (January 18, 2022)
DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates for January 15-18.
Cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 58,172/10,425
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 81/20
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 968,084/257,486
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,957/2,058
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 14,297,143
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 280,739 individual test results reported statewide over the weekend (not including antibody tests)
- 24.4% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
