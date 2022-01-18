covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (January 18, 2022)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates for January 15-18. 

Cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 58,172/10,425
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 81/20

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 968,084/257,486
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,957/2,058
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 14,297,143

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 280,739 individual test results reported statewide over the weekend (not including antibody tests)
  • 24.4% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources