Today's cases and deaths for July 21, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 3,363/118  
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 39/6  

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 366,149/38,343
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,768/605
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,508,762

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 13,734 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 24.5% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

