Today's cases and deaths for January 19, 2022 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 8,440/2,304
- New confirmed/probable total deaths:9/5
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 976,704/260,028
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,966/2,063
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 14,341,213
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 35,060 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 33.4% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
