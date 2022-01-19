Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for January 19, 2022 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 8,440/2,304
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:9/5

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 976,704/260,028
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,966/2,063
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 14,341,213

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 35,060 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 33.4% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

