covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (July 6, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 68/48
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 0/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 493,702/104,391
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,658/1,183
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 8,224,589

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 2,547 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 3.8% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources