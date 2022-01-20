South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (January 20, 2022)
DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 8,896/3,413
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 19/5
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 985,882/263,750
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,986/2,067
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 14,386,757
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 35,594 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 36.5% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
