Today's cases and deaths for January 7, 2022 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 9,376/3,620
- New confirmed/probable total deaths:5/1
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 826,703/221,549
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,743/2,003
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 13,545,316
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 42,790 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 29.3% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
