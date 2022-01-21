Today's cases and deaths for January 21, 2022 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 10,469/3,429
- New confirmed/probable total deaths:42/13
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 996,641/269,069
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,029/2,069
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 14,451,837
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 45,132 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 32.9% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
