Today's cases and deaths for January 21, 2022 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 10,469/3,429
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:42/13

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 996,641/269,069
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,029/2,069
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 14,451,837

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 45,132 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 32.9% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources