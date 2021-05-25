Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for May 25, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 97/61
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 15/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 490,740/100,785
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,550/1,155
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,807,979

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 5,552 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 3.2% percent positive

