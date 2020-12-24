Covid 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 263,392/21,636
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,662/381
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,441,478

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 223 

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 10,218 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 22.1% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources