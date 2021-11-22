COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, November 22, announced the following COVID-19 updates for November 20-22.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,684/684
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 28/8
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 731,611/182,339
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,220/1,908
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,341,725
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 80,283 individual test results reported statewide over the weekend (not including antibody tests)
- 2.9% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
