COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, November 22, announced the following COVID-19 updates for November 20-22. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,684/684
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 28/8

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 731,611/182,339
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,220/1,908
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,341,725

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 80,283 individual test results reported statewide over the weekend (not including antibody tests)
  • 2.9% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

