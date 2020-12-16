COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has received a total of 42,900 Pfizer vaccines as of today, which completes the state's first allocation of COVID-19 vaccine, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today.
Fifteen public health facilities received doses of the vaccine directly from the federal government since Monday and front-line medical workers continue to be vaccinated in accordance with the phase 1a vaccination guidance. This guidance follows federal recommendations for distributing the initial limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccine.
States will receive additional allocations of vaccine each week. South Carolina expects its next doses to arrive early next week and anticipates receiving between 200,000-300,00 total doses by the end of the year.
DHEC will continue to provide regular updates on vaccine in South Carolina. A new online data set that provides vaccine-specific reporting will be finalized soon and is anticipated to be updated weekly. For the most current vaccine information, continue to visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,424/80 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 42/2 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 241,471/18,648
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,444/356
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,183,377
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 314
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 11,786 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
- 20.6% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
