Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for January 19, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,570/23  
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 11/0  

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 357,508/36,810
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,673/586
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,402,976

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 10,773 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 23.9% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

