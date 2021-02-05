covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (February 5, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,745/221
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 54/13

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 408,787/51,187
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,770/783
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,160,589

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 64,042 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 11.2 percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources