Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for August 5, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,878/902
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 8/1

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 515,891/115,146
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,763/1,176
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 8,611,809

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 12,854 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 18.7% percent positive

Facility reports

Additional information and resources