Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for September 20, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,357/505
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 17/6

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 668,596/161,664
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 10,181/1,540
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 10,562,292

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 41,722 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 10.5% percent positive

Data reported for Saturday, Sept. 18

  • 3,754 confirmed and probable cases in SC
  • 73 confirmed and probable cases in Laurens County
  • 23 confirmed and probable deaths in SC
  • 0 deaths in Laurens County

Data reported for Sunday, Sept. 19

  • 3,919 confirmed and probable cases in SC
  • 70 confirmed and probable cases in Laurens County
  • 63 confirmed and probable deaths in SC
  • 1 death in Laurens County

Facility reports