Today's cases and deaths for September 20, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,357/505
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 17/6
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 668,596/161,664
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 10,181/1,540
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 10,562,292
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 41,722 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 10.5% percent positive
Data reported for Saturday, Sept. 18
- 3,754 confirmed and probable cases in SC
- 73 confirmed and probable cases in Laurens County
- 23 confirmed and probable deaths in SC
- 0 deaths in Laurens County
Data reported for Sunday, Sept. 19
- 3,919 confirmed and probable cases in SC
- 70 confirmed and probable cases in Laurens County
- 63 confirmed and probable deaths in SC
- 1 death in Laurens County
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
