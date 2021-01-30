covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (January 30, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,966/141
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 65/7

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 394,153/45,632
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,336/678
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,907,411

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 11,964 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 24.8 percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources