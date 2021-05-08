Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for May 8, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 425/204
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 19/1

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 485,387/98,609
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,438/1,148
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,559,571

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 19,544 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 3.4% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources