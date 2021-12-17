Covid 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, December 17, announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 796/446
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 15/1

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 746,924/189,283
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,501/1,960
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,861,729

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 15,700 individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 7.3% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources