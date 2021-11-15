COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, November 15, announced the following COVID-19 updates for November 13-15.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,276/633
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 41/12
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 727,610/181,229
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,133/1,900
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,172,088
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 70,825 individual test results reported statewide over the weekend (not including antibody tests)
- 2.7% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
