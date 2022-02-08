South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (February 8, 2022)
DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates:
Cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,655/718
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 51/5
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 1,118,624/305,295
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,678/2,308
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 15,207,191
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 11,808 individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
- 17.6% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
