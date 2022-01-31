South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (January 31, 2022)
DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates for January 29-31.
Cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 20,625/5,178
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 148/69
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 1,091,035/293,984
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,299/2,181
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 14,970,171
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- individual test results reported statewide: 39,638 for Jan. 31
- percent positive - 19.7%
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
