COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, February 7, announced the following COVID-19 updates. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,228/269
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 35/8

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 412,996/53,377
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,849/802
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,246,673

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 35,718 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 8.8% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

