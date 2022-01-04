COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, January 4, announced the following COVID-19 updates for January 1-4.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 26,127/8,867
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 35/3
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 800,388/210,883
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,689/1,985
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 13,221,170
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 122,599 individual test results reported statewide over 4-day period (not including antibody tests)
- 28.5% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.