South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (September 9, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's (August 30) cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,198/1,268
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 50/5

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 630,257/149,641
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 9,655/1,395
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 9,958,609

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 22,550 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 12.9% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

