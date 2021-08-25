covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (August 25, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,659/1,056
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 27/6

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 571,530/131,364
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 9,100/1,257
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 9,252,732

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 18,736 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 18.6% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

