COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, September 7, announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Data from Sunday 9/6: 4,800 cases (3,673 confirmed, 1,127 probable), 53 new deaths (47 confirmed, 6 probable), percent positive of 10.8%.
Data from Sunday 9/5: 5,735 cases (4,585 confirmed, 1,150 probable), 73 new deaths (53 confirmed, 20 probable), percent positive of 12.5%.
Data from Saturday 9/4: 6,085 cases (4,901 confirmed, 1,184 probable), 38 new deaths (26 confirmed, 12 probable), percent positive of 11.6%.
Today's cases (9/7) and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 3,453/304
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 23/5
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 625,786/147,399
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 9,583/1,389
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 9,896,919
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 39,904 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 12.3% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
