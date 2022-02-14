COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, February 14, announced the following COVID-19 updates for February 11-14.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 7,498/3,480
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 71/41
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 1,130,548/311,998
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,852/2,389
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 15,347,652
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 76,778 individual test results reported statewide over 4-day period (not including antibody tests)
- 14.3% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
