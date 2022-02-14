Covid 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, February 14, announced the following COVID-19 updates for February 11-14. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 7,498/3,480
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 71/41

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 1,130,548/311,998
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,852/2,389
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 15,347,652

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 76,778 individual test results reported statewide over 4-day period (not including antibody tests)
  • 14.3% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

