covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (February 16, 2022)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates:  

Cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 922/689
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 145/21

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 1,132,375/313,006
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,997/2,410
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 15,371,012

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 5,704 individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 19.0% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources