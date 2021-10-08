covid testing

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today, October 8, announced the following COVID-19 updates. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,334/451
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 64/10

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 701,555/172,458
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 11,205/1,724
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 11,168,093 
  • Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 30,318 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 8.0% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

