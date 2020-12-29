Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 277,563/23,039
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,804/394
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,606,268

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 313

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 8,139 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 27.1% percent positive

Facility reports

