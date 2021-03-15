Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for March 15, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 310/120  
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:0/1

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 455,088/79,100
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,850/1,028
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,361,397

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 12,379 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 3.4% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources