Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for May 22, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 205/121
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 4/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 490,176/100,469
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,517/1,157
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,770,373

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 11,702 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 2.3% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

